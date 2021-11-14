MULTIMEDIA

Shoppers crowd Divisoria in Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Shoppers go around the Divisoria market in Manila on Sunday. The National Capital Region may go on COVID-19 Alert Level 1 by December 1 according to the Inter-Agency task Force on COVID-19. But the agency also warned of another surge if people fail to strictly observe minimum health protocols.