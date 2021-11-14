Home > News MULTIMEDIA Shoppers crowd Divisoria in Manila Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2021 10:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Shoppers go around the Divisoria market in Manila on Sunday. The National Capital Region may go on COVID-19 Alert Level 1 by December 1 according to the Inter-Agency task Force on COVID-19. But the agency also warned of another surge if people fail to strictly observe minimum health protocols. Read More: COVID19 Divisoria Manila National Capital Region /sports/11/16/21/wizards-charge-back-in-4th-quarter-to-defeat-pelicans/news/11/16/21/2-timbog-sa-pangingikil-sa-pasig/video/news/11/16/21/sotto-not-bothered-by-kikos-vp-candidacy/overseas/11/16/21/hundreds-stranded-on-canadian-highway-after-landslides/sports/11/16/21/nba-timberwolves-fined-over-miami-pre-season-practice