Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Playing at the mall

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2021 11:03 PM

MMDA set to review rules on allowing minors to enter malls

Children play inside a mall in Quezon City on Sunday, with Metro Manila under COVID-19 Alert Level 2. Metro Manila mayors are set to review the guidelines on allowing minors to go outdoors, enter malls and other recreational spaces according to Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año.

Read More:  COVID19   COVID-19 Alert level 2   Manila   National Capital Region   malls   minors children   MMDA  