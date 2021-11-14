MMDA set to review rules on allowing minors to enter malls

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Playing at the mall Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2021 11:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children play inside a mall in Quezon City on Sunday, with Metro Manila under COVID-19 Alert Level 2. Metro Manila mayors are set to review the guidelines on allowing minors to go outdoors, enter malls and other recreational spaces according to Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año. Read More: COVID19 COVID-19 Alert level 2 Manila National Capital Region malls minors children MMDA /sports/11/16/21/nba-hield-fox-help-kings-blow-out-pistons/business/11/16/21/globe-signs-exclusivity-agreement-with-sgs-st-telemedia/sports/11/16/21/italy-in-world-cup-playoffs-after-northern-ireland-draw/sports/11/16/21/celtics-bounce-back-to-avenge-earlier-loss-to-cleveland/sports/11/16/21/wizards-charge-back-in-4th-quarter-to-defeat-pelicans