Human rights advocates say #Neveragain to dictatorial rule

MULTIMEDIA

Human rights groups say #Neveragain to dictatorial rule

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2021 02:18 PM

Human rights advocates hold a protest against the 2022 presidential and vice presidential bids of former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, respectively, at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Sunday. The Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law urged the public to fight against tyranny and plunder, and never allow the return of allegedly despotic families to power.

Marcos camp endorses Sara Duterte as VP in 2022 polls