All huddled together

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at Nov 14 2020 05:30 PM

Residents affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses sleep at a basketball court turned into an evacuation center, in San Mateo, Rizal on Saturday. The Department of Health warned Friday of the possible spread of COVID-19 in evacuation centers with thousands displaced by Typhoon Ulysess. 

