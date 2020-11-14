Home > News MULTIMEDIA All huddled together Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at Nov 14 2020 05:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses sleep at a basketball court turned into an evacuation center, in San Mateo, Rizal on Saturday. The Department of Health warned Friday of the possible spread of COVID-19 in evacuation centers with thousands displaced by Typhoon Ulysess. Wary of COVID-19 spread, DOH seeks safety monitoring in evacuation centers PH COVID-19 cases top 406,000 after 1,650 more infections confirmed LGUs can lift COVID-19 restrictions to grant groups, media access to Ulysses-hit areas: DILG chief Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Typhoon Ulysses Ulysses PH Ulysses aftermath typhoon aftermath flood weather disaster Rizal Ulysses evacuation center San Mateo Rizal multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/11/14/20/russia-ukraine-post-record-high-jump-in-daily-covid-19-cases/entertainment/11/14/20/look-you-can-watch-these-14-pinoy-movies-for-just-p14/news/11/14/20/paghahanap-sa-5-pang-natabunan-sa-landslide-sa-ifugao-tuloy-pa-rin/news/11/14/20/deped-cancels-p42-million-christmas-ham-cheese-procurement-amid-pandemic/news/11/14/20/tuguegarao-mayor-says-to-force-evacuation-of-reluctant-residents-as-heavy-flooding-persists