MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Ulysses submerges Cagayan

Philippine Coast Guard via AP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, houses are submerged in flooded areas in the Cagayan Valley region on Saturday. Even if there were no typhoon signals hoisted over the region, numerous factors led to the worst flooding the province has seen in decades, according to Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba.