Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Ulysses submerges Cagayan

Philippine Coast Guard via AP

Posted at Nov 14 2020 08:58 PM | Updated as of Nov 14 2020 09:41 PM

Typhoon Ulysses submerges Cagayan

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, houses are submerged in flooded areas in the Cagayan Valley region on Saturday. Even if there were no typhoon signals hoisted over the region, numerous factors led to the worst flooding the province has seen in decades, according to Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba.

Read More:  Typhoon Ulysses   Tuguegarao   Cagayan   flood   weather   disaster   state of calamity   multimedia   multimedia photos  