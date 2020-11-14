Home  >  News

Search, retrieval operations for Banaue landslide victims

Search and retrieval operations continue Saturday for victims of a landslide during the height of Typhoon Ulysses in Barangay Viewpoint in Banaue town, Ifugao. Reports say at least 6 people have been killed, 5 of which are Department of Public Works and Highways personnel conducting clearing operations in the area before being caught in the landslide, Thursday. 

