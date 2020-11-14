Home > News MULTIMEDIA Search, retrieval operations for Banaue landslide victims Courtesy of Ifugao PMFC CAD Posted at Nov 14 2020 09:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Search and retrieval operations continue Saturday for victims of a landslide during the height of Typhoon Ulysses in Barangay Viewpoint in Banaue town, Ifugao. Reports say at least 6 people have been killed, 5 of which are Department of Public Works and Highways personnel conducting clearing operations in the area before being caught in the landslide, Thursday. Paghahanap sa 5 pang natabunan sa landslide sa Ifugao, tuloy pa rin Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Ulysses PH Ulysses aftermath typhoon aftermath flood weather disaster Isabela flood Ifugao landslide landslide retrieval operations Ifugao multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/11/14/20/mga-residente-ng-bagamanoc-catanduanes-nahihirapan-dahil-sa-landslide/news/11/14/20/kulang-na-tubig-hamon-para-sa-mga-naglilinis-sa-marikina-matapos-ang-baha/news/11/14/20/look-first-glimpse-of-inundated-tuguegarao-post-ulysses/spotlight/11/14/20/more-than-13-million-covid-19-deaths-worldwide-agence-tally/news/11/14/20/in-ulysses-aftermath-climate-change-must-be-taken-seriously-says-robredo