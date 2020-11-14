MULTIMEDIA

Heavy flooding hits Isabela

Bill Visaya, AFP

Residents take shelter on the second floor of their home amid floodwaters in Ilagan city, Isabela on Saturday, two days after Ulysses hit parts of the country bringing heavy rains and floods. Melanio Vitariga Jr., acting spokesman of Isabela's disaster office, earlier said that some 144,241 individuals were affected by the floods and that numbers could rise as they continue to receive reports from other parts of the province.