Cagayan experiences unprecedented floods

Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard conduct a rescue operation Friday after Typhoon Ulysses resulted in severe flooding in the Cagayan Valley region. Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba said on Saturday that the unprecedented flooding in the province was caused by several factors, including rainfall that washed down from nearby provinces, heavy siltation of the river, environmental abuse, and water release from the Magat Dam.