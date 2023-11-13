MULTIMEDIA

PHLPost releases Manila Central Post Office commemorative stamp

ABS-CBN News

A staff from the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) shows the newly released commemorative stamps during PHLPost's 3-day Stamp Exhibit, to mark the National Stamp Collecting Month, at the Music Hall, SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Monday, November 13, 2023. The stamp features the iconic Manila Central Post Office through the years, from its establishment in 1926 and until May 2023, when it was destroyed by a massive fire.