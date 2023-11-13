De Lima emotional after getting bail

x

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2023 04:37 PM | Updated as of Nov 13 2023 04:52 PM

Former Senator Leila De Lima reacts after coming out of a Muntinlupa court where her bail plea was granted on Monday. "This is a moment of triumphant joy and also thanksgiving," De Lima said, after nearly seven years of incarceration due to drug charges. 

 

