MULTIMEDIA De Lima emotional after getting bail Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 13 2023 04:37 PM | Updated as of Nov 13 2023 04:52 PM Former Senator Leila De Lima reacts after coming out of a Muntinlupa court where her bail plea was granted on Monday. "This is a moment of triumphant joy and also thanksgiving," De Lima said, after nearly seven years of incarceration due to drug charges. 'Laya na si Leila': Ex-VP Robredo, et al rejoice over grant of De Lima's bail