Thousands join annual bike parade

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2022 12:58 PM

Thousands join 22nd Tour of the Fireflies

Cyclists ride around Metro Manila, crossing Paranaque, Pasay, Manila, San Juan, and Quezon City, as part of the 22nd Tour of the Fireflies on Sunday. The return of the annual bike parade aims to encourage the government and private sectors to fully support the use of bicycles, citing its contribution in mobility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

