Vice no more, as Bong Go to run for president

Bong Go guns for presidency in #Halalan2022

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2021 07:19 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte sprays paint over the word “bise” printed on a campaign tarpaulin of Senator Bong Go in front of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila on Saturday. Moments earlier, Go withdrew his candidacy for vice president to run for president instead. 

 

