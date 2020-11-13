Home > News MULTIMEDIA VP Leni visits typhoon victims Handout, OVP Posted at Nov 13 2020 11:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Vice President Leni Robredo visits families evacuated to Kasiglahan Village Elementary School on Thursday following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses. Thousands of families and individuals affected by the typhoon, which caused massive flooding in several parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces, had to evacuate their flooded homes. Mga residente sa Rodriguez, Rizal nananawagan ng tulong Read More: typhoon Ulysses weather disaster evacuees OVP Leni Robredo /business/11/13/20/us-airlines-to-end-year-with-90000-fewer-workers/sports/11/13/20/fiba-ateneos-kouame-included-in-gilas-pool-for-fiba-asia-cup-qualifiers/life/11/13/20/rabiya-mateo-all-set-for-miss-universe-ph-homecoming-in-iloilo/entertainment/11/13/20/angeline-quinto-postpones-cremation-of-mama-bob-due-to-typhoon/overseas/11/13/20/pope-francis-congratulates-biden-stepping-into-political-fray