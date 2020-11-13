MULTIMEDIA

VP Leni visits typhoon victims

Vice President Leni Robredo visits families evacuated to Kasiglahan Village Elementary School on Thursday following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses. Thousands of families and individuals affected by the typhoon, which caused massive flooding in several parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces, had to evacuate their flooded homes.