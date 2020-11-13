MULTIMEDIA

Coming back home

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Residents of Barangay Banaba in San Mateo, Rizal return to their homes on Friday to clear mud and debris a day after massive floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated several parts of Luzon. The typhoon left the Philippine area of responsibility Friday morning according to state weather bureau PAGASA but not before causing some of the worst flooding seen in Luzon and Metro Manila in years.