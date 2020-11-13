Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rebuilding from Ulysses Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at Nov 13 2020 04:20 PM | Updated as of Nov 13 2020 04:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man reacts as he takes a break from cleaning mud outside his house, which was submerged due to floods caused by Typhoon Ulysses, in Marikina on Friday. Severe flooding brought by Typhoon Ulyysses caked houses in thick mud and debris in several parts of Metro Manila, killing 14. 'Ulysses' leaves 14 dead: DILG Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Ulysses PH Ulysses aftermath typhoon aftermath flood weather disaster Marikina Ulysses multimedia multimedia photos /news/11/13/20/landslide-causes-ifugao-road-to-collapse-5-victims-rescued-from-rubble/news/11/13/20/marikina-isinailalim-sa-state-of-calamity-dahil-sa-ulysses/business/11/13/20/lawmaker-bats-for-e-commerce-bureau-to-deal-with-online-selling-fraud/news/11/13/20/ph-logs-1902-new-covid-19-cases-as-29-labs-fail-to-submit-data/entertainment/11/13/20/watch-after-5-years-patrick-dempsey-returns-to-greys-anatomy