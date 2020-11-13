MULTIMEDIA

Rebuilding from Ulysses

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

A man reacts as he takes a break from cleaning mud outside his house, which was submerged due to floods caused by Typhoon Ulysses, in Marikina on Friday. Severe flooding brought by Typhoon Ulyysses caked houses in thick mud and debris in several parts of Metro Manila, killing 14.