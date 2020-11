MULTIMEDIA

Washing away dirt left by Ulysses

Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

A volunteer firefighter uses a water cannon on Friday to wash away mud left by a massive flood brought by Typhoon Ulysses in Brgy. Banaba, San Mateo town, Rizal. Ulysses battered the capital region Thursday with powerful winds and heavy rains that left parts of Metro Manila and nearby areas submerged.