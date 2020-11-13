Home  >  News

The tough task lies ahead

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2020 12:52 PM

Residents retrieve their belongings from muddy houses in Kasiglahan Village, Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal after the flood subsided in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses on Friday. Ulysses swept through Luzon and brought heavy rains in Metro Manila that inundated dozens of villages. 

