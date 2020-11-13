MULTIMEDIA
The tough task lies ahead
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 13 2020 12:52 PM
Residents retrieve their belongings from muddy houses in Kasiglahan Village, Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal after the flood subsided in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses on Friday. Ulysses swept through Luzon and brought heavy rains in Metro Manila that inundated dozens of villages.
