Shedding tears in aftermath of Ulysses

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Africa Molina sheds tears as she takes a break from cleaning their home in Barangay Banaba in San Mateo town, Rizal on Friday. Typhoon Ulysses brought massive flooding to parts of Luzon submerging several villages and causing P4.2 billion in infrastructure damage according to authorities.