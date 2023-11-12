MULTIMEDIA

Meet the 2023 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Ramon Magsaysay Award recipients (2-L to 5-L) Korvi Rakshand of Bangladesh, Miriam Coronel-Ferrer of the Philippines, Eugenio Lemos of Timor-Leste and Dr. R. Ravi Kannan of India receive their awards from former Sen. Ramon Magsaysay Jr. (L), and Ramon Magsaysay Foundation Chair Aurelio Montinola III (R), during awarding ceremonies at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila on November 11, 2023. Named after the late Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay, the award is given to outstanding individuals and organizations whose selfless service has offered their societies, Asia, and the world successful solutions to some of the most challenging problems of human development.