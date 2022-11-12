Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos Jr. meets with Thai and Singaporean leaders

Kith Serey, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 12 2022 12:31 PM

Marcos Jr. meets with Thai and Singaporean leaders

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) shakes hands with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (right) as Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong looks on as they prepare for a group photo during the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, part of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday. Marcos Jr., attending as a leader for the first time, is on the second day of meetings in the summit that runs up to November 13. 

Read More:  ASEAN   summit   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   Thailand   Prayut Chan-o-cha   Singapore   Lee Hsien Loong   Phnom Penh   Cambodia  