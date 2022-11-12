MULTIMEDIA

Marcos Jr. meets with Thai and Singaporean leaders

Kith Serey, EPA-EFE

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) shakes hands with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (right) as Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong looks on as they prepare for a group photo during the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, part of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday. Marcos Jr., attending as a leader for the first time, is on the second day of meetings in the summit that runs up to November 13.