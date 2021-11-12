More outdoor activities as PH COVID-19 cases decline

MULTIMEDIA

Skateboarder plays as COVID-19 cases continue to decline

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A person practices skateboard tricks along the C5 service road in Taguig City on Friday as the country’s new COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Health authorities Friday logged less than 3,000 fresh cases of the virus for the 11th straight day while active cases sat below 30,000 for the 3rd straight day.