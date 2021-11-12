More outdoor activities as PH COVID-19 cases decline

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Skateboarder plays as COVID-19 cases continue to decline George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 12 2021 06:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A person practices skateboard tricks along the C5 service road in Taguig City on Friday as the country’s new COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Health authorities Friday logged less than 3,000 fresh cases of the virus for the 11th straight day while active cases sat below 30,000 for the 3rd straight day. PH posts 1,894 more COVID-19 cases; positivity rate back to over 5 pct Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Taguig skateboard COVID19 daily life alert level 2 /overseas/11/12/21/at-least-3-killed-in-afghan-mosque-blast/spotlight/11/12/21/monsod-political-dynasties-aim-to-solidify-grip-on-power-in-2022-polls/news/11/12/21/philippine-space-programme-tampok-sa-bangkta-sa-world-expo-2020/news/11/12/21/alamin-mga-trabahador-na-sakop-ng-covid-19-vax-requirement/overseas/11/12/21/activist-sentenced-to-over-5-years-under-hk-security-law