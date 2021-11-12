MULTIMEDIA

Duterte attends APEC meetings online

Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

President Duterte is shown on-screen with his fellow leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member countries and APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) members during the virtual dialogue at the Malacañang Palace on Thursday. The Philippines, which belongs to Group 4 along with fellow APEC leaders from Russia, Korea, and Peru, discussed the impact of COVID-19 to vulnerable communities.

