MULTIMEDIA
Duterte attends APEC meetings online
Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo
Posted at Nov 12 2021 10:01 AM
President Duterte is shown on-screen with his fellow leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member countries and APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) members during the virtual dialogue at the Malacañang Palace on Thursday. The Philippines, which belongs to Group 4 along with fellow APEC leaders from Russia, Korea, and Peru, discussed the impact of COVID-19 to vulnerable communities.
- /news/11/12/21/ph-requires-covid-19-vaccination-for-on-site-workers
- /news/11/12/21/fresh-covid-surge-possible-if-protocols-not-followed
- /video/business/11/12/21/pandesal-at-pinoy-tasty-di-tataas-ang-presyo-pero
- /business/11/12/21/pilipinas-shell-posts-p34-b-net-income-in-9-months
- /video/news/11/12/21/presyo-ng-lechon-sa-la-loma-inaasahang-tataas-pa