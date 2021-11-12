Arroceros Forest Park: The last lung of Manila

MULTIMEDIA

Trees cut down for Arroceros Forest Park 'beautification project'

ABS-CBN News

Environmentalist groups and technical experts led by the Save Arroceros Movement assess the ongoing Arroceros Forest Park rehabilitation on Friday, even as they raised concerns over the beautification project of the so-called “last lung of Manila.” The groups discovered some old trees being cut down and benches designed by National Artist Napoleon Abueva being destroyed. The last forest land contains around 3,000 rare and endangered tree species and also sustains 32 different types of resident and migratory bird species.