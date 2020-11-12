Home  >  News

Posted at Nov 12 2020 01:38 PM

A cargo vessel runs aground along the seaside of the Mall of Asia in Pasay City Thursday. Several vessels moored at Manila Bay were pushed by storm surges caused by Typhoon Ulysses's destructive winds.
 

