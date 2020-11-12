Home > News MULTIMEDIA Unmoored ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 12 2020 01:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A cargo vessel runs aground along the seaside of the Mall of Asia in Pasay City Thursday. Several vessels moored at Manila Bay were pushed by storm surges caused by Typhoon Ulysses's destructive winds. Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Manila Bay cargo vessel Mall of Asia Pasay City storm surge multimedia multimedia photo /news/11/12/20/marikina-residents-trapped-by-flood-call-for-rescue/video/news/11/12/20/mga-residente-sa-ilang-lugar-sa-zambales-sunod-sunod-ang-paglikas/news/11/12/20/help-coming-says-dilg-as-typhoon-strands-people-atop-roofs/overseas/11/12/20/how-the-dream-of-hong-kong-democracy-was-dimmed/sports/11/12/20/skateboarder-from-lapu-lapu-city-wins-red-bull-diy-competition