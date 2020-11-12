Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

The providential village

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 12 2020 09:25 PM

The providential village

Rescuers take a young resident of Provident Village in Marikina City to safety on November 13, 2020 after the village was inundated at the height of typhoon Ulysses' fury. Ulysses brought heavy rains and lashing winds overnight, reminiscent of unprecedented flooding brought by typhoon Ondoy in 2009 that also flooded the village. 

Read More:  typhoon   storm   ulysses   flood   provident   Marikina   rescue  