The providential village
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 12 2020 09:25 PM
Rescuers take a young resident of Provident Village in Marikina City to safety on November 13, 2020 after the village was inundated at the height of typhoon Ulysses' fury. Ulysses brought heavy rains and lashing winds overnight, reminiscent of unprecedented flooding brought by typhoon Ondoy in 2009 that also flooded the village.
