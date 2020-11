MULTIMEDIA

Residents evacuate as floodwater rise in Tumana

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Residents navigate through waist-deep flood as water level continueS to rise in Bulelak Street, Barangay Tumana, Marikina. Torrential rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses caused massive flooding in different areas in Metro Manila since Wednesday night as it moves west across central Luzon.