Rescue mission in Marikina

Ted Aljibe, AFP

Posted at Nov 12 2020 02:44 PM

Rescuers pull a rubber boat carrying residents through a flooded street in Marikina City after Typhoon Ulysses (International name Vamco) passed the National Capital Region on Thursday. Thousands of residents were caught off guard after torrential rains caused massive flooding in different parts of Metro Manila.

