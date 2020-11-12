Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marikina residents swim to safety as Ulysses causes flooding Aaron Favila, AP Posted at Nov 12 2020 03:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A resident uses a plastic container as floater while negotiating rising floodwaters in Marikina City on Thursday. The heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses (International name: Vamco) swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, and rescuers were deployed early Thursday. Duterte says government 'on top' of situation after Ulysses batters Luzon Read More: Typhoon Ulysses Marikina flooding Vamco Philippine storm Philippine typhoon multimedia multimedia photo /news/11/12/20/walangpasok-biyernes-nobyembre-13/business/11/12/20/nlex-slex-other-tollways-report-some-roads-impassable-due-to-ulysses/news/11/12/20/due-to-ulysses-floods-doh-evacuates-covid-19-patients-to-hotels/business/11/12/20/globe-pldt-working-to-restore-telco-services-as-ulysses-cuts-power-fiber-lines/news/11/12/20/matinding-baha-hangin-bagyong-ulysses-pinaramdam-ang-bagsik-sa-metro-manila