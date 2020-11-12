MULTIMEDIA

Marikina residents swim to safety as Ulysses causes flooding

Aaron Favila, AP

A resident uses a plastic container as floater while negotiating rising floodwaters in Marikina City on Thursday. The heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses (International name: Vamco) swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, and rescuers were deployed early Thursday.



