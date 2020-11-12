MULTIMEDIA

Into the night

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Rescue work continues into the night at Provident Village in Marikina after the subdivision was inundated by torrential rains brought by typhoon Ulysses on Thursday. President Duterte ordered government agencies to hasten relief efforts after the powerful typhoon killed at least seven people and unleashed some of the worst flooding in years in the capital Manila.