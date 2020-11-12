Home > News MULTIMEDIA Into the night Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 12 2020 10:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Rescue work continues into the night at Provident Village in Marikina after the subdivision was inundated by torrential rains brought by typhoon Ulysses on Thursday. President Duterte ordered government agencies to hasten relief efforts after the powerful typhoon killed at least seven people and unleashed some of the worst flooding in years in the capital Manila. Read More: typhoon Ulysses weather disater flood Marikina provident multimedia multimedia photo /overseas/11/12/20/us-election-system-archaic-says-russia/entertainment/11/12/20/nadine-lustre-laments-using-filipino-resilience-to-hide-the-real-problem/news/11/12/20/anong-mga-sanhi-ng-mala-ondoy-na-baha-na-dala-ng-ulysses/news/11/12/20/lalaki-nalunod-sa-kasagsagan-ng-bagyong-ulysses-sa-isabela/video/news/11/12/20/mga-taga-dingalan-aurora-nagulat-sa-hambalos-ng-ulysses