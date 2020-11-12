MULTIMEDIA

Barge damages Navotas bridge after storm surge

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Bikers pass thru R-10 bridge that was partly damaged after a barge hit its side at the height of typhoon Ulysses’ fury in Manila Thursday. Weather bureau PAGASA warned the public of storm surges in Metro Manila as Typhoon Ulysses moves westward with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 255 km/h.