Missing link in Percy Lapid case?

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Alleged middleman in Percy Lapid case attends probe ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 11 2022 02:36 PM Christopher Bacoto is escorted by Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) officers from the Department of Justice in Manila after attending a preliminary investigation in the Percy Lapid murder case on Friday. Bacoto is one of the alleged middlemen in the Lapid slay. Read More: Percy Lapid Percy Mabasa murder middleman assassin media killing