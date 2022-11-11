Home  >  News

Alleged middleman in Percy Lapid case attends probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2022 02:36 PM

Missing link in Percy Lapid case?

Christopher Bacoto is escorted by Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) officers from the Department of Justice in Manila after attending a preliminary investigation in the Percy Lapid murder case on Friday. Bacoto is one of the alleged middlemen in the Lapid slay. 

