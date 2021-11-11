'Wedding of the Century?'

MULTIMEDIA

Bongbong, Sara attend wedding in Cavite amid talks of tandem

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte attend the wedding of Jed Patricio and Gianna Revilla, daughter of Ramon "Bong" Revilla and Lani Mercado Revilla, at their farm in Cavite City on Thursday. Marcos and Duterte were wedding sponsors, amid speculations that the two will join forces for the presidential and vice-presidential race in 2022.