QR code ticketing pushed in LRT, MRT

MULTIMEDIA

LRT officials push for QR code ticketing

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 11 2021 04:57 PM

Light Rail Manila Corporation officials show the proposed QR code ticketing system project that they intend to implement as part of the agency's digitalization strategy, during a press conference on Thursday. Once approved by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the QR ticketing system is seen as a viable alternative to single journey tickets that may be purchased via mobile app, addressing long queues in Metro Manila's rail transit system.

Udenna maintains legality of Malampaya deal