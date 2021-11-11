Home  >  News

LRT officials push for QR code ticketing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2021 04:57 PM

QR code ticketing pushed in LRT, MRT

Light Rail Manila Corporation officials show the proposed QR code ticketing system project that they intend to implement as part of the agency’s digitalization strategy, during a press conference on Thursday. Once approved by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the QR ticketing system is seen as a viable alternative to single journey tickets that may be purchased via mobile app, addressing long queues in Metro Manila’s rail transit system.

