Home > News MULTIMEDIA Warnings up as Ulysses nears Luzon Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMBB Posted at Nov 11 2020 10:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Severe tropical storm Ulysses traverses over the Philippine area of responsibility as it moves west at 20 kph in this image spotted by Himawari-8 satellite on Wednesday morning. Ulysses is forecast to intensify into a typhoon within the next 6-12 hours and reach its peak intensity of 130-155 km/h prior to its forecast landfall over Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon between Wednesday night and Thursday early morning, according to PAGASA. Read More: Severe Tropical Storm Ulysses PAR Polillo Island Quezon Province PAGASA Himawari-8 multimedia multimedia photo /overseas/11/11/20/us-records-over-200000-covid-19-cases-in-24-hours/news/11/11/20/central-visayas-killings-maanita-charges-haunt-new-pnp-chief-sinas-watchdog/news/11/11/20/naujan-oriental-mindoro-naghahanda-sa-banta-ng-storm-surge/video/news/11/11/20/malakas-na-ulan-hanging-dala-ng-bagyong-ulysses-ramdam-na-sa-catanduanes/news/11/11/20/walangpasok-nobyembre-11-dahil-sa-bagyong-ulysses