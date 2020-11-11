MULTIMEDIA

Warnings up as Ulysses nears Luzon

Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMBB

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Severe tropical storm Ulysses traverses over the Philippine area of responsibility as it moves west at 20 kph in this image spotted by Himawari-8 satellite on Wednesday morning. Ulysses is forecast to intensify into a typhoon within the next 6-12 hours and reach its peak intensity of 130-155 km/h prior to its forecast landfall over Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon between Wednesday night and Thursday early morning, according to PAGASA.