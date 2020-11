MULTIMEDIA

Ulysses looms over Luzon

Rob Reyes, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A man walks along Maharlika Highway with almost zero visibility due to heavy rainfall brought by typhoon Ulysses in Camarines Norte, Bicol Region on Wednesday. Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains could be experienced over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Bataan between Wednesday night to early Thursday morning, according to weather bureau PAGASA.