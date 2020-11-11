Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sweeping behind Rolly's path Charism Sayat, AFP Posted at Nov 11 2020 07:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A motorist negotiates a road as strong winds brought by typhoon Ulysses batters Legazpi City, in Albay on Wednesday. Ulysses swept provinces still reeling from the effects of Super Typhoon Rolly and is expected to proceed northwest toward the rest of Luzon. Typhoon Ulysses intensifies further as it barrels towards Quezon-Aurora area Read More: typhoon Ulysses Rolly Albay Bicol Luzon weather disaster /life/11/11/20/viral-lolong-nagtitinda-ng-lollipop-sa-kalsada-ng-pampanga-sa-gitna-ng-pandemya/news/11/11/20/csc-output-based-point-system-gagamitin-sa-mga-govt-workers-na-naka-work-from-home/news/11/11/20/davaos-archbishop-valles-back-at-cbcps-helm-after-recovering-from-mild-stroke/news/11/11/20/wag-mahimbing-sa-gabi-lahar-flow-daluyong-posible-dahil-sa-ulysses-ayon-sa-pagasa/video/news/11/11/20/higit-400-pamilya-sa-real-quezon-inilikas-dahil-sa-ulysses