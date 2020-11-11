Home  >  News

Sweeping behind Rolly's path

Charism Sayat, AFP

Posted at Nov 11 2020 07:34 PM

A motorist negotiates a road as strong winds brought by typhoon Ulysses batters Legazpi City, in Albay on Wednesday. Ulysses swept provinces still reeling from the effects of Super Typhoon Rolly and is expected to proceed northwest toward the rest of Luzon.

