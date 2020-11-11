MULTIMEDIA

Surviving the typhoons

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Residents brave the heavy rains in Virac, Catanduanes as Typhoon Ulysses moves at 20km/h towards central Luzon on Wednesday. Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua raised concern about the additional impacts of Typhoon Ulysses as residents are still struggling from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly, which struck on Nov. 1, damaging around 90 percent of infrastructure in the province.