MULTIMEDIA Surviving the typhoons George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 11 2020 07:06 PM Residents brave the heavy rains in Virac, Catanduanes as Typhoon Ulysses moves at 20km/h towards central Luzon on Wednesday. Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua raised concern about the additional impacts of Typhoon Ulysses as residents are still struggling from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly, which struck on Nov. 1, damaging around 90 percent of infrastructure in the province. 'Ito na naman': Posibleng epekto ng bagyong Ulysses, pinaghahandaan ng Catanduanes