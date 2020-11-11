MULTIMEDIA

PAGASA issues storm surge and flood warning in Metro Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Children cross a tributary along the beach in Baseco in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday as the city government suspends classes due to Typhoon Ulysses. Residents were advised to stay vigilant as there is a high risk of storm surge of up to 2 meters in height over the coastal areas of Metro Manila as Ulysses moves west towards central Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 125 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 155 km/h.