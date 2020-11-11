Home > News MULTIMEDIA Life-saving rescue Courtesy of San Jose LGU Posted at Nov 11 2020 08:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man carries a child to safety as a rescue team from the local government helps a family trapped in floodwaters in Barangay Boclod in San Jose, Camarines Sur on Wednesday. The province, which has yet to recover from the effects of previous storms, experienced heavy rains as typhoon Ulysses swept through the region anew. Thousands flee as yet another typhoon menaces Philippines Read More: typhoon weather Ulysses San Jose Camarines Sur flood disaster multimedia multimedia photo /video/entertainment/11/11/20/2-series-2-films-and-counting-tony-labrusca-is-lockdowns-most-visible-leading-man/sports/11/11/20/cycling-british-cycling-sacks-coach-for-inappropriate-relationships/overseas/11/11/20/france-says-jeddah-blast-wounds-several-condemns-cowardly-attack/sports/11/11/20/russian-govt-sputnik-v-covid-19-vaccine-is-92-effective/sports/11/11/20/basketball-thirdy-sparked-comeback-by-san-en-falls-short-against-osaka