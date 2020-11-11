Home  >  News

Life-saving rescue

A man carries a child to safety as a rescue team from the local government helps a family trapped in floodwaters in Barangay Boclod in San Jose, Camarines Sur on Wednesday. The province, which has yet to recover from the effects of previous storms, experienced heavy rains as typhoon Ulysses swept through the region anew.

