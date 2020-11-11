Home  >  News

Danao is new Metro Manila police chief

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2020 12:26 PM

Newly appointed acting Metro Manila police chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. gives recently appointed Philippine National Police chief Debold Sinas a fist bump during the turnover ceremony at the Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City on Wednesday. Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano announced Danao’s appointment as Sinas takes over as the new PNP Chief starting November 10. 

