Home > News MULTIMEDIA Danao is new Metro Manila police chief ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 11 2020 12:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Newly appointed acting Metro Manila police chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. gives recently appointed Philippine National Police chief Debold Sinas a fist bump during the turnover ceremony at the Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City on Wednesday. Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano announced Danao’s appointment as Sinas takes over as the new PNP Chief starting November 10. Calabarzon top cop Danao is new Metro Manila police chief Read More: PNP NCRPO Chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. PNP Chief Debold Sinas Philippine National Police multimedia multimedia photo /life/11/11/20/oxford-dictionaries-change-sexist-definitions-of-the-word-woman/business/11/11/20/playstation-5-price-release-date-in-ph-announced/business/11/11/20/foreign-direct-investments-hit-637-m-in-august-up-for-fourth-straight-month/business/11/11/20/asia-pacific-ministers-in-final-talks-for-rcep-trade-deal/news/11/11/20/up-developing-algorithm-for-choosing-enrollees-official