Taps for the fallen and missing

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

A Filipino soldier plays 'Taps' on his trumpet along a hall of walls with names of 'Missing in Action' soldiers during a ceremony on the eve of Veterans Day, at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Taguig City on Friday. The US ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Loss Carlson, joined the surviving war veterans in rites to honor American and Filipino troops killed in World War II at the cemetery, where more than 17,000 American military and 570 Filipino counterparts are buried.