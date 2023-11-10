MULTIMEDIA
Marcos welcomes Timor-Leste President Horta
KJ Rosales, PPA/pool
Posted at Nov 10 2023 12:24 PM
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. accompanies Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta in a review of the honor guards during the welcome ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on Friday. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting to discuss areas that will touch on various areas of cooperation between the Philippines and Timor-Leste, including technical, political, educational, and economic partnerships.
