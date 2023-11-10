MULTIMEDIA

Davao flood victims rescued by Coast Guard

Philippine Coast Guard handout

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao, along with Coast Guard Station Davao and the Special Operations Unit-SEM, rescue people affected by the flash flood in Bago Galera and Bago Aplaya in Davao City on Thursday. A number of families were evacuated by the widespread flooding caused by a sudden heavy rainfall.