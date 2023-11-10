Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Davao flood victims rescued by Coast Guard

Philippine Coast Guard handout

Posted at Nov 10 2023 01:32 PM

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao, along with Coast Guard Station Davao and the Special Operations Unit-SEM, rescue people affected by the flash flood in Bago Galera and Bago Aplaya in Davao City on Thursday. A number of families were evacuated by the widespread flooding caused by a sudden heavy rainfall. 

