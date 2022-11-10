Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Rescue drill for The Big One

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2022 01:13 PM

Rescue drill for The Big One

Rescuers hang from a ladder as a rescue helicopter hovers to a safer place in a tsunami scenario during the 4th Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) in Paranaque City on Thursday. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier drew an 8.3 magnitude earthquake with tsunami scenario in the coastal communities. 

Read More:  earthquake   disaster   drill   tsunami   NSED   rescue  