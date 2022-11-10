MULTIMEDIA

Rescue drill for The Big One

ABS-CBN News

Rescuers hang from a ladder as a rescue helicopter hovers to a safer place in a tsunami scenario during the 4th Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) in Paranaque City on Thursday. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier drew an 8.3 magnitude earthquake with tsunami scenario in the coastal communities.

Read More: earthquake disaster drill tsunami NSED rescue