QCPD drones take flight

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2022 03:37 PM

QC cops practice drone flight skills

Quezon City Police District personnel undergoing a 5-day intensive tactical drone operations training practice their skills at the Camp Karingal grandstand in Quezon City on Thursday. The 30 police participants who finish the course will augment police security, surveillance and tactical operations in the field to fight criminality in the city. 

