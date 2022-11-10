QC cops practice drone flight skills

Home > News MULTIMEDIA QCPD drones take flight Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2022 03:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Quezon City Police District personnel undergoing a 5-day intensive tactical drone operations training practice their skills at the Camp Karingal grandstand in Quezon City on Thursday. The 30 police participants who finish the course will augment police security, surveillance and tactical operations in the field to fight criminality in the city. Read More: QCPD Quezon City Police District drones tactical drone training drone training QCPD drone police drone /sports/11/10/22/nadal-swiatek-to-begin-2023-at-united-cup-in-australia/sports/11/10/22/durant-scoring-streak-rolls-on-as-nets-sink-knicks/entertainment/11/10/22/watch-pia-magalona-on-francis-m-at-eraserheads-concert/news/11/10/22/traslacion-hindi-muna-isasagawa-sa-2023/news/11/10/22/milf-govt-declare-ceasefire-in-basilan