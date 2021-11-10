Saving vaccines after fire hits Cuneta Astrodome

MULTIMEDIA

Health workers rush to save vaccines, medicines from Cuneta Astrodome

More Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Barangay health workers rush to save boxes of medicines and anti-rabies and pneumonia vaccines after a fire hit Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on Wednesday morning. The fire, which reached 1st alarm, was declared fire out at 10:57 am.