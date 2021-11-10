Home  >  News

Health workers rush to save vaccines, medicines from Cuneta Astrodome

Posted at Nov 10 2021 01:21 PM

Saving vaccines after fire hits Cuneta Astrodome

Barangay health workers rush to save boxes of medicines and anti-rabies and pneumonia vaccines after a fire hit Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on Wednesday morning. The fire, which reached 1st alarm, was declared fire out at 10:57 am.

