Saving vaccines after fire hits Cuneta Astrodome

Health workers rush to save vaccines, medicines from Cuneta Astrodome More Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2021 01:21 PM Barangay health workers rush to save boxes of medicines and anti-rabies and pneumonia vaccines after a fire hit Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on Wednesday morning. The fire, which reached 1st alarm, was declared fire out at 10:57 am.