Pediatric vaccination in Pasig continues

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pediatric vaccination in Pasig Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2021 12:50 PM Parents accompany their children aged 11-17 years old as they line up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pasig City Sports Center on Wednesday. The government recently announced its plan to inoculate 15 million Filipinos through a 3-day vaccination drive in 5,000 sites nationwide by the end of November. Philippines eyes vaccinating 15 million people vs COVID-19 in 3-day drive