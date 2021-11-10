Home  >  News

Pediatric vaccination in Pasig

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2021 12:50 PM

Pediatric vaccination in Pasig continues

Parents accompany their children aged 11-17 years old as they line up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pasig City Sports Center on Wednesday. The government recently announced its plan to inoculate 15 million Filipinos through a 3-day vaccination drive in 5,000 sites nationwide by the end of November. 

