Pediatric vaccination in Pasig continues

Pediatric vaccination in Pasig

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Parents accompany their children aged 11-17 years old as they line up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pasig City Sports Center on Wednesday. The government recently announced its plan to inoculate 15 million Filipinos through a 3-day vaccination drive in 5,000 sites nationwide by the end of November.