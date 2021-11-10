Grieving for Ka Oris

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Family receives ashes of Ka Oris Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2021 11:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Impasug-ong town Mayor Anthony Uy gives the box containing the ashes of slain Communist leader Jorge Madlos aka “Ka Oris” to his younger brother, Rito, as police chief Senior Inspector Richie Morallon observes in Bukidnon on Tuesday. The Communist Party of the Philippines raised question on the decision of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to cremate the remains as the circumstances surrounding the death of Ka Oris remain disputed. 'Covering up': Questions raised over 'unilateral' cremation of remains of NPA's Ka Oris Read More: Jorge Madlos “Ka Oris” Communist Party of the Philippines Mayor Anthonuy Uy Impasug-Ong Bukidnon /business/11/10/21/phoenix-petroleum-says-net-income-at-p170-million-in-jan-to-sept/video/news/11/10/21/for-cebu-city-govt-employees-no-jab-no-bonus/news/11/10/21/duterte-wants-space-for-2022-bets-to-campaign-in-person/news/11/10/21/eo-lifting-face-shield-mandate-within-iskos-power-marikina-mayor/sports/11/10/21/chelsea-power-to-seven-goal-thrashing-of-servette