Family receives ashes of Ka Oris

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2021 11:04 AM

Grieving for Ka Oris

Impasug-ong town Mayor Anthony Uy gives the box containing the ashes of slain Communist leader Jorge Madlos aka “Ka Oris” to his younger brother, Rito, as police chief Senior Inspector Richie Morallon observes in Bukidnon on Tuesday. The Communist Party of the Philippines raised question on the decision of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to cremate the remains as the circumstances surrounding the death of Ka Oris remain disputed.

