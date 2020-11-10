Home  >  News

Preparing for another typhoon

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2020 10:59 PM

A child sits in a stroller as residents evacuate their fishing boats a day before the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Ulysses in Gigmoto, Catanduanes on Tuesday. While still struggling to recover from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Rolly, residents brace for another weather disturbance that could cause storm surges in coastal communities. 

