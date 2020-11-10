Home > News MULTIMEDIA Preparing for another typhoon George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2020 10:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A child sits in a stroller as residents evacuate their fishing boats a day before the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Ulysses in Gigmoto, Catanduanes on Tuesday. While still struggling to recover from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Rolly, residents brace for another weather disturbance that could cause storm surges in coastal communities. Read More: Rolly Rolly PH Typhoon Rolly Typhoon Rolly PH Rolly aftermath typhoon aftermath Catanduanes Super Typhoon Rolly Tropical Storm Ulysses Ulysses PH multimedia multimedia photos /news/11/10/20/philippines-to-borrow-300-million-for-coronavirus-vaccine-duterte/news/11/10/20/mga-lgu-hinikayat-na-gamitin-ang-staysafe-contact-tracing-app/overseas/11/10/20/us-denounces-terms-for-who-led-inquiry-into-coronavirus-origins/overseas/11/10/20/covid-19-cases-surge-in-sweden-as-testing-struggles-to-keep-up/overseas/11/10/20/moscow-to-close-bars-and-restaurants-overnight-as-russias-covid-19-cases-climb