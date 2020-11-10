MULTIMEDIA

Restoring telco service in Catanduanes

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Rigger technicians repair a telecommunications tower in Barangay Buenavista, Bato, Catanduanes on Tuesday. The national government and telecommunications companies are working on restoring full network service in the area after Super Typhoon Rolly swept through the region on Nov. 1, leaving billions in pesos of damage.