Home > News MULTIMEDIA Restoring telco service in Catanduanes George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2020 08:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Rigger technicians repair a telecommunications tower in Barangay Buenavista, Bato, Catanduanes on Tuesday. The national government and telecommunications companies are working on restoring full network service in the area after Super Typhoon Rolly swept through the region on Nov. 1, leaving billions in pesos of damage. Libreng Tawag: NTC tells Globe, Smart to offer free calls in storm-ravaged areas Read More: Rolly Rolly PH Typhoon Rolly Typhoon Rolly PH Rolly aftermath typhoon aftermath Catanduanes Super Typhoon Rolly /news/11/10/20/duterte-muntik-pakainin-ng-pera-ang-bi-officials-na-dawit-sa-pastillas-scam/news/11/10/20/bcda-says-billions-spent-for-2019-sea-games-facilities-above-board-as-hontiveros-seeks-probe/news/11/10/20/calabarzon-top-cop-danao-is-new-metro-manila-police-chief/sports/11/10/20/pba-rain-or-shines-james-yap-gabe-norwood-reach-milestones-in-win-vs-tnt/sports/11/10/20/nba-union-agree-upon-2020-21-season-start-virus-tweaks